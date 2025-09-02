RGP issues warning over phone banking scam

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit has issued a warning about a recent phone scam involving fraudsters impersonating bank employees.

Victims have reported receiving calls from individuals claiming to represent institutions such as NatWest or Gibraltar International Bank. The callers allege there have been suspicious transactions and then pressure victims to download remote-access software such as AnyDesk, which allows full control of the device and bank accounts.

The RGP is urging the public to take precautions, including:

Hanging up immediately on suspicious calls.

Never sharing personal or account details over the phone, as banks will not request this information.

Contacting banks directly using official numbers found independently.

Avoiding downloading software, clicking links or following instructions from unverified callers.

Remaining alert to high-pressure tactics designed to create panic.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim is advised to contact their bank immediately and then call the RGP on 200 72500 or report it online at www.police.gi/report/crime