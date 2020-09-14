Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

RGP joins UK Police Superintendents’ Association

By Chronicle Staff
14th September 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police has been admitted into the Police Superintendents’ Association of the UK, becoming the 48th police force to join its ranks.

The PSA represents officers at the level of Superintendent and Chief Superintendent and supports senior leaders in the 43 Home Office forces, along with Civil Nuclear Constabulary, British Transport Police, the Isle of Man Constabulary and Bermuda Police.

The RGP will be the third police force from outside mainland UK to join the association after Bermuda and the Isle of Man.The PSA’s constitution allows forces from Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories to become members.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger welcomed the news historic milestone achieved by the RGP.

“On behalf of the Command Team, we look forward to working with you in partnership, and reaping the benefits of your extended membership through learning, knowledge and experience,” Mr Ullger said in a statement to the PSA.

