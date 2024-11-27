Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2024

RGP launch Card Not Present Fraud awareness campaign

Archive photo by Stephen Ignacio.

By Chronicle Staff
27th November 2024

The RGP’s Economic Crime Unit has launched a campaign to raise awareness among local retailers about Card Not Present Fraud (CNPF) ahead of Black Friday and Christmas, highlighting suspicious activities and prevention tips to combat scams targeting high-value goods.

Card Not Present Fraud (CNPF) has seen several high-value retailers in Main Street targeted in recent years.

ECU detectives are visiting high street shops in the city centre ahead of Black Friday and the Christmas period to explain how the scam works.

As part of this campaign, a specially designed poster is also being distributed to businesses, which highlights the suspicious activity associated with CNPF.

“In general, a fraudster will enter a store and attempt to make payment using a fraudulent bankcard,” said a spokesperson from the Economic Crime Unit.

“The fraudster will often take control of the Point of Sale (POS) machine and manually enter the details of the fraudulent bankcard by selecting the ‘Card Not Present' option.”

“The payment is then authorised, and the fraudsters leave the store with the goods.”

“Most of the time, the retailer will only discover that the transaction was fraudulent once they receive a Chargeback Letter from the card issuer informing them that the cardholder did not authorise or participate in the transaction.”

“The disputed amount is then debited from the retailer’s account.”

In the past fraudsters have travelled to Gibraltar in small groups of two-three persons in order to target local electronics, perfume and jewellery retailers. The Economic Crime Unit have also received reports where these fraudsters are conducting these purchases over the telephone with a view to collect the items purchased at a later date.

Suspicious activity that could Indicate CNPF the use of multiple cards and declined attempts. Expensive purchases, taking control of the POS machine, rushing or distracting the cashier.

Constantly using their mobile telephone and/or using non-UK or Gibraltar issued bankcards.

“The message from the Economic Crime Unit is that by working in partnership with local businesses, we will create an environment which is increasingly more difficult for fraudsters to operate in,” the spokesperson added.

