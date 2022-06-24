RGP launches ‘Ask for Clive’ inclusivity scheme

A scheme that aims to create a more welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community is being rolled out across Gibraltar by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

“Ask for Clive” is a UK-based charity that puts large stickers in a visible location in venues such as pubs, bars, restaurants, gyms and hairdressers to promote inclusion and to let people know that discrimination will not be tolerated in that establishment.

As part of Pride Month and in the build-up to Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Pride, which will take place on Saturday June 25, PC Allan Bartram has been visiting local venues to help them sign up to the scheme and to provide awareness on how it works to staff members.

So far, more than a dozen local venues including bars, supermarkets, restaurants and hotels have signed up and are already displaying the stickers on their premises – and it’s hoped many more will follow suit.

Allan Bartram, the RGP’s LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer, said: “Should a customer see or encounter any form of abuse on the premises they can speak to a member of staff who may resolve the issue in-house or contact police on their behalf.”

PC Bertram added that people can still report any hate incidents to the RGP via the Control Room on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report-online.

He will also be on duty in the centre of town tomorrow for Gibraltar LGBTQ+ Pride.

The “Ask for Clive” charity was founded in 2019 in response to the rise in homophobic and transphobic incidents in the UK. For more information visit https://askforclive.com