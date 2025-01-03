Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP launches investigation into sudden death

By Chronicle Staff
2nd January 2025

The RGP has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a woman whose body was found in the area of Eurotowers on Thursday morning.

The death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, the RGP said in a statement.

At around 7.20am, the RGP Control Room received a report that a body had been found in the area of Eurotowers.

The Gibraltar Ambulance Service were also dispatched to the area.

The RGP confirmed that a female passed away at the scene.

“RGP officers and Crime Scene Investigators are currently at location conducting enquiries,” the RGP said in a statement.

“A postmortem will be carried out in due course.”

“An investigation is ongoing.”

