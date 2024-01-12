RGP logs fraud reports totalling £27.2m in 2023
The Royal Gibraltar Police logged fraud reports totalling £27.2m in 2023, following a sharp increase in this type of offence. The RGP said fraud reports in 2023 increased by 30% when compared to 2022, with the sums in question also rising “exponentially”. By way of comparison, £7.6m was reported as a result of fraud in...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here