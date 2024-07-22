Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP logs over 60 traffic accidents in under three months

An RGP officer attends a collision on Keightley Way Road. Photos by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd July 2024

Gibraltar’s tight roads, high density and driving culture are a “recipe for disaster”, the RGP has warned after 64 traffic accidents were reported in under three months. For the Road Policing Unit’s Sgt Daniel Ruffle, Gibraltar’s traffic issue is due to multiple factors including the sheer number of motorists and the constant need to drive...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Juan Franco: ‘Brexit is now our biggest challenge’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Features

Local couple compose for international artists following MODAVISION success

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Canoeing veteran honoured for 25 years of ‘exceptional service and community impact’

Mon 22nd Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Court dismisses GibFibre’s competition claim against Gibtelecom

22nd July 2024

Local News
Study led by Gibraltarian researcher finds smell of human stress affects dogs’ emotions

22nd July 2024

Local News
Total swindled in telephone scam rises to £3.2m

22nd July 2024

Local News
Court remands man accused of attempted murder

22nd July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024