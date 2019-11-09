Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP Marine Section officers injured after pursuit at sea

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2019

At 7am this morning two RGP marine section officers sustained minor injuries after pursuing a vessel, observed to be loaded with bales of suspected cannabis resin.

"As a result of the continued detection and disruption of drug trafficking in our waters, the occupants of the suspect vessel threw objects and missiles at the marine crew resulting in injuries to the face and head of two RGP crew," said a statement from the RGP.

One of the Officers was treated at St Bernards Hospital for his injuries but returned to work shortly afterwards.

"This type of incident highlights the continued dangers RGP marine crews face in the fight against drug smuggling and the lengths perpetrators will go to, in order to evade capture," said the RGP statement.

"After carrying out these dangerous actions and manoeuvres, the suspect vessel was pursued out of British Gibraltar Territorial waters," the statement added.

