Fri 20th Nov, 2020

RGP moves to stop anti-mask protest

By Chronicle Staff
20th November 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police last night reminded the public that gatherings of more than 16 people are prohibited in public places under Covid-19 regulations, as it moved to stop a protest planned for this evening.

The reminder came as a message circulated on social media yesterday urging people to attend a demonstration against compulsory masks.

The RGP said it was aware of the call for the demonstration but that participating in a large gathering in a public place was a criminal offence under emergency public health regulations.

“The reasoning is straightforward: if a person takes part in a gathering of over 16 persons, they will place themselves and others at greater risk of catching the Covid-19 virus,” the RGP said in a statement.

“Under Civil Contingencies legislation passed earlier this month, the Commissioner of Police has therefore given a direction to the [people] organising the demonstration that they should not hold this gathering.”

“Members of the public are reminded that, by attending or joining a gathering of over 16 people, they are committing an offence.”

“The purpose of this current legislation is to reduce the spread of Covid-19,” the RGP spokesman added.

“By wearing masks in the designated places and avoiding large gatherings, members of the public are supporting these efforts to protect the elderly, the vulnerable and the wider community at this difficult time.”

