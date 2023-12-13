RGP officer accused of unauthorised disclosure of police data
A police officer has been accused of unauthorised disclosure of data from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s computer database. Gary Cooper, 27, of Montagu Crescent, is alleged to have knowingly or recklessly disclosed a man’s criminal record and personal information from the RGP’s Cyclops database to another person without the consent of the controller of that...
