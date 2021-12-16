RGP officer attends conference on ‘Use of Force’

Sergeant Paul Chiara has just returned from a two-day police conference in Liverpool that focused on self-defence, arrest and restraints.

Thirty ‘Use of Force’ experts from around the UK attended the event in which officers discussed how to improve training and share best practice between different police forces.

Sgt Chiara, who is the RGP’s lead officer on the use of force, said: “I had an amazing experience and it’s a privilege to be working alongside so many experts in this field.”

“Force is always the last resort when all communications tactics have failed. It’s used to keep officers and the community safe -- even if it’s to keep a subject safe from themselves.”