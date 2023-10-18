Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Oct, 2023

RGP officer becomes Falkland Islands’ temporary Chief of Police

CI Chipolina in his office at the Falkland Islands.

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2023

RGP Chief Inspector Paul Chipolina has become the Falklands Islands’ temporary Chief of Police, after a mutual aid request was received.

CI Chipolina was sworn in as the temporary Chief of Police last week, taking the helm for the Royal Falkland Islands Police.

CI Chipolina's deployment was authorised by the RGP’s Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, after a mutual aid request was received to cover the position until mid-November, whilst the current temporary Chief of Police travelled to the United Kingdom.

The force is responsible for the British Overseas Territory of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia and the Sandwich Islands.

