RGP officer fined for unlawfully disclosing personal data

A Royal Gibraltar Police Officer who unlawfully disclosed personal data from the force’s computer database without appropriate consent was handed a £500 fine at the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following a three-day trial.

The court heard that Gary Cooper, 28, of Montagu Crescent, disclosed a man’s criminal record and personal information he had obtained from the RGP’s Cyclops Database to a member of the public without the consent of the controller of that information, which was the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.

The incident dates back to Christmas Day 2020.

The Lay Bench also found Cooper not guilty of Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, following a three-day trial this week.

Cooper is still a serving officer but was interdicted in February 2022 by the RGP’s Professional Standards department until the case was resolved in court.

The officer remains interdicted whilst internal disciplinary matters are being investigated.

Christina Wright appeared for the Crown.

Shane Danino represented the defendant.