Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer fined for unlawfully disclosing personal data

By Chronicle Staff
1st August 2024

A Royal Gibraltar Police Officer who unlawfully disclosed personal data from the force’s computer database without appropriate consent was handed a £500 fine at the Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday following a three-day trial. 

The court heard that Gary Cooper, 28, of Montagu Crescent, disclosed a man’s criminal record and personal information he had obtained from the RGP’s Cyclops Database to a member of the public without the consent of the controller of that information, which was the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger.  

The incident dates back to Christmas Day 2020.  

The Lay Bench also found Cooper not guilty of Unauthorised Access to Computer Material, following a three-day trial this week. 

Cooper is still a serving officer but was interdicted in February 2022 by the RGP’s Professional Standards department until the case was resolved in court.  

The officer remains interdicted whilst internal disciplinary matters are being investigated. 

Christina Wright appeared for the Crown. 

Shane Danino represented the defendant. 

Most Read

Local News

Overseas Santorini sails from Gibraltar after brief logistics stop, without refuelling

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

Wed 31st Jul, 2024

Local News

Lincoln revises high-performance centre project to make it feasible

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after Guardia Civil boat comes close to shore

Tue 30th Jul, 2024

Features

National Day celebrations programme announced

Wed 24th Jul, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Exercise Barbary Warrior set to start this weekend

1st August 2024

Local News
Gibraltar welcomes cruise ship AIDAcosma on inaugural call

1st August 2024

Local News
Local history encapsulated in new mural unveiled at WWII Tunnels

31st July 2024

Local News
Gib jamboree brings small nations together

31st July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024