Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 29th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officer obtains gold standard for policing public events

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2021

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer has become the first officer on the Rock to qualify as a Public Order Gold Commander.

Superintendent John Field completed the five-day College of Policing course with 10 other officers at Ryton-on-Dunsmore in the UK last week.

The qualification will help the RGP better prepare for large scale public events such as military parades, demonstrations, protests and sporting events.

Supt Field, said: “It’s the most intensive, tough and demanding course I’ve ever done in my life.”

“We spent a lot of hours studying for this, but it will help us to help keep the public and Gibraltar safer at large scale events.”

The gold commander is in overall control of a police force’s resources at an incident involving the public.

This person will not be at location, but at a control room known as Gold Command, where they will formulate the strategy for dealing with the incident.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar takes precautions amid international concern over new Covid-19 strain

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Construction boom will need careful management as pressure on infrastructure mounts

Sun 28th Nov, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

Tue 23rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Jury says collision deaths were ‘unlawful killing’

Fri 26th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD reshuffles shadow Cabinet responsibilities

29th November 2021

Local News
Gib chess gets serious with international ‘Battle of the Sexes’

29th November 2021

Local News
Dept of Education takes climate change into the classroom with international initiative

29th November 2021

Local News
Construction boom will need careful management as pressure on infrastructure mounts

28th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021