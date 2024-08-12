Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

RGP officer promoted to Sergeant

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2024

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on Monday.

Detective Constable Jeremy Wyatt was selected after recommendations were made by a Promotion Board, which consisted of representatives from the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Police Authority.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger announced the promotion and congratulated Sgt Wyatt.

“I’d like to congratulate Jeremy in his well-deserved promotion,” Commissioner Ullger said.

“I’d like to encourage all officers to continue to work hard towards developing themselves for future promotions.”

Sgt Wyatt, 34, joined the RGP in 2017 and worked as a uniformed Response Team officer until joining the Economic Crime Unit, where he has worked for the past four years.

The dad of two is also a Licensed Search Officer and a Project Servator Officer.

