RGP Officer receives commendation

Off-duty Detective Constable Simon Debono was commended by the Commissioner of Police, Richard Ullger, for his quick actions in saving a cyclist's life after an accident involving a lorry.

Mr Debono was off duty on Thursday, December 5 last year, when he spotted a cyclist falling under an articulated lorry by the Waterport Roundabout.

He ran over and stopped the lorry driver from continuing to drive over the man before calling the emergency services.

“The officer’s quick thinking and professionalism on that day helped prevent further injuries and helped save the man’s life,” said Mr Ullger.