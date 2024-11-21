RGP officers promote female police engagement at international conference in Germany

Two RGP officers attended a five-day #SheIsIPA conference in Germany, promoting female police engagement in the International Police Association and networking with senior officers from global police forces.

The officers, Police Constable Emily Bright and Inspector Tanya McLeod, returned from Germany with the aim of encouraging more female police officers to join the International Police Association (IPA).

The two spent five days at IBZ Gimborn in Germany, where a number of senior female police officers spoke about their careers.

Under the #SheIsIPA campaign name, the event was also a networking opportunity to promote development and training opportunities available to female police officers through the IPA.

Among the speakers were senior female police officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, the Irish Garda, Police Service Northern Ireland and the Swedish National Police.

During the visit, PC Bright and Insp. McLeod also visited the Police Head Quarters in Cologne.

The trip was paid for by the Gibraltar Branch of the IPA, who charge RGP officers a voluntary monthly membership fee.

IBZ Gimborn is home to the IPA's flagship International Education and Conference Centre.

It is here where professional seminars, conferences and meetings are held in wooded mountainous surroundings, some 30 miles east of Cologne.

The International Police Association is a friendship organisation for police officers, whether serving or retired. It was founded in 1950 by English police sergeant Arthur Troop. The IPA has around 372,000 members in nearly 100 countries, making it the largest police association in the world.

For more information on the IPA Gibraltar section, visit https://ipa-gibraltar.gi