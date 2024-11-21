Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers promote female police engagement at international conference in Germany

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2024

Two RGP officers attended a five-day #SheIsIPA conference in Germany, promoting female police engagement in the International Police Association and networking with senior officers from global police forces.

The officers, Police Constable Emily Bright and Inspector Tanya McLeod, returned from Germany with the aim of encouraging more female police officers to join the International Police Association (IPA).

The two spent five days at IBZ Gimborn in Germany, where a number of senior female police officers spoke about their careers.

Under the #SheIsIPA campaign name, the event was also a networking opportunity to promote development and training opportunities available to female police officers through the IPA.

Among the speakers were senior female police officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, the Irish Garda, Police Service Northern Ireland and the Swedish National Police.

During the visit, PC Bright and Insp. McLeod also visited the Police Head Quarters in Cologne.

The trip was paid for by the Gibraltar Branch of the IPA, who charge RGP officers a voluntary monthly membership fee.

IBZ Gimborn is home to the IPA's flagship International Education and Conference Centre.

It is here where professional seminars, conferences and meetings are held in wooded mountainous surroundings, some 30 miles east of Cologne.

The International Police Association is a friendship organisation for police officers, whether serving or retired. It was founded in 1950 by English police sergeant Arthur Troop. The IPA has around 372,000 members in nearly 100 countries, making it the largest police association in the world.

For more information on the IPA Gibraltar section, visit https://ipa-gibraltar.gi

Most Read

Local News

Two migrants, one a juvenile, rescued with hypothermia as they tried to swim the strait

Wed 20th Nov, 2024

Local News

Casemates prepares for immersive Festival of Lights, logistical challenges included

Wed 20th Nov, 2024

Local News

RGP recovers body at sea

Sun 17th Nov, 2024

Local News

Search is on for next RGP Commissioner

Tue 19th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar prepares to revive Olympics recognition bid

Mon 18th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Convent Christmas Fair 2024 set for tomorrow

21st November 2024

Local News
NED forum launches Board Consumer Champions Forum to strengthen consumer protection across financial sectors

21st November 2024

Local News
Orkney craftsman Kevin Gauld to create symbolic sculpture for 2025 Island Games water ceremony

21st November 2024

Local News
National Mint unveils Christmas Coin Collection

21st November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024