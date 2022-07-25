Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 25th Jul, 2022

RGP officers qualify as Public Order Commanders

By Chronicle Staff
25th July 2022

Three senior officers have successfully qualified as Public Order and Public Safety Commanders after completing UK College of Policing courses with Kent and Greater Manchester Police.

The qualifications will help the RGP better prepare for large scale public events such as military
parades, demonstrations, protests and sporting events.

Chief Inspector Sean Perera is now a Silver Commander, whilst Inspectors Mark Schembri and John de los Santos become Bronze Commanders.

