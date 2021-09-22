RGP officers qualify in BSL to aid local deaf community
Three Royal Gibraltar Police officers have qualified in British Sign Language in a bid to aid the local deaf community. The officers have been appointed as Deaf Liaison Officers and worked alongside the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA). Detective Constable Paul Gache and Police Constables Richard Guarnieri and Zoe Fidock are all qualified...
