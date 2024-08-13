RGP officers raise funds for local charity

A team of four Royal Gibraltar Police officers took part in a charity event to help raise funds for a good cause last Saturday.

The Assault Bike Challenge, which ran from 8am to 8pm, saw fundraisers take turns on the bicycle and shake collection tins outside of Morrisons Supermarket.

Police Constables Julian Cruz, Tanya Reddy, David Bragg and the newly promoted Sergeant Jeremy Wyatt joined dozens of volunteers for the fundraiser.

The event was in aid of PossAbilities, a locally based charity that helps support the neurodiverse, the disabled and their families.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Charity Committee also made a donation of £200 in addition to the sponsorship raised.

For more information on the charity, visit: https://possabilities-gib.com