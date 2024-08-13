Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Aug, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers raise funds for local charity

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2024

A team of four Royal Gibraltar Police officers took part in a charity event to help raise funds for a good cause last Saturday.

The Assault Bike Challenge, which ran from 8am to 8pm, saw fundraisers take turns on the bicycle and shake collection tins outside of Morrisons Supermarket.

Police Constables Julian Cruz, Tanya Reddy, David Bragg and the newly promoted Sergeant Jeremy Wyatt joined dozens of volunteers for the fundraiser.

The event was in aid of PossAbilities, a locally based charity that helps support the neurodiverse, the disabled and their families.

The Royal Gibraltar Police Charity Committee also made a donation of £200 in addition to the sponsorship raised.

For more information on the charity, visit: https://possabilities-gib.com

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigates carer impersonator

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

With just 20% of Gibraltar at a healthy weight, Public Health plans wide-ranging strategy

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Features

Shyanne McIntosh wins Miss Universe Gibraltar

Mon 12th Aug, 2024

Local News

Three men arrested for fraud

Fri 2nd Aug, 2024

Local News

UEFA suspends Morata and Rodri after ‘Gibraltar Español’ chants

Wed 7th Aug, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th August 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Two murals with one message for artist Geraldine Martinez

13th August 2024

Local News
Feetham joins RGP Training Class

13th August 2024

Local News
GSD’s Ladislaus points to ‘shortcomings’ in mental health survey

12th August 2024

Local News
Unite and Mitie reach pay agreement

12th August 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024