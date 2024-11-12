RGP officers receive specialist training to strengthen domestic abuse response and victim support

Royal Gibraltar Police officers are undergoing specialist training, funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, to improve identification, prevention, and response to domestic abuse, with a focus on supporting victims and prosecuting offenders.

The officers received this specialist domestic abuse training at New Mole House Police Station on Monday.

The one-day course features several domestic abuse experts from the UK and aims to identify, tackle and prevent domestic abuse.

Twenty specially trained RGP Domestic Abuse Champions are on the online course, which focusses on violence against women and girls – who are statistically the most at risk of domestic abuse in both the UK and Gibraltar, said a statement from the RGP.

Officers received guidance on the nuances of coercive and controlling behaviour, how to spot subtle warning signs of abuse in both victims and perpetrators and signs of economic abuse. The course also focussed on reducing the risk of individuals committing further offences, building a robust prosecution and supporting victims of economic abuse.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, the course was just one example of the specialist domestic abuse training the RGP Domestic Abuse Champions undertake.

“Our vigorous training plays a vital role in ensuring that officers are able to identify signs of abuse, provide support and take the necessary actions to protect those in danger,” he said.

“Our victims are at the heart of everything we do and we must ensure that the Royal Gibraltar Police do all we can to protect the most vulnerable by effectively and robustly investigating crimes of this nature, whilst safeguarding victims.”

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office funded the cost of the course.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know of anyone who is, there are several ways you can report it to the Royal Gibraltar Police. • Call 200 72500 for non-emergencies • Or 999 in an emergency • You can also report online at www.police.gi/report-online