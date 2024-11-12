Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers receive specialist training to strengthen domestic abuse response and victim support

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2024

Royal Gibraltar Police officers are undergoing specialist training, funded by the UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, to improve identification, prevention, and response to domestic abuse, with a focus on supporting victims and prosecuting offenders.

The officers received this specialist domestic abuse training at New Mole House Police Station on Monday.

The one-day course features several domestic abuse experts from the UK and aims to identify, tackle and prevent domestic abuse.

Twenty specially trained RGP Domestic Abuse Champions are on the online course, which focusses on violence against women and girls – who are statistically the most at risk of domestic abuse in both the UK and Gibraltar, said a statement from the RGP.

Officers received guidance on the nuances of coercive and controlling behaviour, how to spot subtle warning signs of abuse in both victims and perpetrators and signs of economic abuse. The course also focussed on reducing the risk of individuals committing further offences, building a robust prosecution and supporting victims of economic abuse.

Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger, the course was just one example of the specialist domestic abuse training the RGP Domestic Abuse Champions undertake.

“Our vigorous training plays a vital role in ensuring that officers are able to identify signs of abuse, provide support and take the necessary actions to protect those in danger,” he said.

“Our victims are at the heart of everything we do and we must ensure that the Royal Gibraltar Police do all we can to protect the most vulnerable by effectively and robustly investigating crimes of this nature, whilst safeguarding victims.”

The UK’s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office funded the cost of the course.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know of anyone who is, there are several ways you can report it to the Royal Gibraltar Police. • Call 200 72500 for non-emergencies • Or 999 in an emergency • You can also report online at www.police.gi/report-online

Most Read

Local News

Cormorant Camber Boat Owners Club seeks approval for marina expansion to add 22 new berths

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

Gib set to ring in 2025 with NYE celebrations in Casemates

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Local News

As investing becomes mainstream, GFSC issues sage advice to youngsters

Mon 11th Nov, 2024

Sports

Historic victory for Tyronne Buttigieg as he wins WBC title belt

Sun 10th Nov, 2024

Local News

Alba’s wish comes true

Sat 9th Nov, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes engages with Masters students at University of Gibraltar on environmental research

12th November 2024

Local News
GCS unveils 'Concerts by Candlelight' series with "Christmas on Strings" at Holy Trinity Cathedral

12th November 2024

Local News
Gibraltar showcases tourism and culture at London’s World Travel Market

12th November 2024

Local News
Action for Housing unconvinced after CM defends private landlord refurbishing Govt flats

12th November 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024