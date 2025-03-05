Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP officers receive specialist training

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2025

Royal Gibraltar Police officers received specialist training on Wednesday to enhance their ability to identify, prevent, and tackle domestic abuse.

Twenty-five officers, who are already specially trained Domestic Abuse Champions, received further training on topics including the nuances of coercive and controlling behaviour, how to spot subtle warning signs of abuse in both victims and perpetrators and strangulation.

The course was organised and delivered by the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team and held at the force’s Training Department.

The Domestic Abuse Champions will now share their expertise with colleagues across the force.
Detective Sergeant Helena Cunningham, who heads the Domestic Abuse team, said the RGP are working extremely hard to tackle domestic abuse on the Rock.

“People are now much more confident in reporting domestic abuse to us and I think that’s reflected in the increased number of reports we are receiving,” she said.

“For example, between January and February last year we had a total of 59 reports of domestic abuse. This year so far we have had 73 reports.”

She added that following the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act in July 2023, a large part of what they are dealing with is new offences such as coercive and controlling behaviour, which includes emotional and financial abuse.

She also explained that the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team have specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse or know of anyone who is, you can contact us several ways, and we will do all we can to help you,” she said.

Call 200 72500 for non-emergencies, or 999 in an emergency and you can also report online at www.police.gi/report-online

Most Read

Local News

New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

Wed 5th Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Living with Functional Neurological Disorder

Sun 2nd Mar, 2025

Brexit

No deal means Brexit ‘hammer will fall’ at border, CM says

Fri 28th Feb, 2025

Local News

Students receive free books ahead of World Book Day

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Local News

Govt accuses Bossino of ‘sensationalism’ but admits goods lift was screwed to heritage wall without permission

Tue 4th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Next generation of female leaders inspired by local police, finance, sustainability and technology experts

5th March 2025

Local News
Morocco visit strengthens higher education and environmental networks

5th March 2025

Local News
Gib agencies strengthen maritime cooperation in joint training exercise

5th March 2025

Local News
New Gibraltar College moved to Europa Point for faster development

5th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025