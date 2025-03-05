RGP officers receive specialist training

Royal Gibraltar Police officers received specialist training on Wednesday to enhance their ability to identify, prevent, and tackle domestic abuse.

Twenty-five officers, who are already specially trained Domestic Abuse Champions, received further training on topics including the nuances of coercive and controlling behaviour, how to spot subtle warning signs of abuse in both victims and perpetrators and strangulation.

The course was organised and delivered by the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team and held at the force’s Training Department.

The Domestic Abuse Champions will now share their expertise with colleagues across the force.

Detective Sergeant Helena Cunningham, who heads the Domestic Abuse team, said the RGP are working extremely hard to tackle domestic abuse on the Rock.

“People are now much more confident in reporting domestic abuse to us and I think that’s reflected in the increased number of reports we are receiving,” she said.

“For example, between January and February last year we had a total of 59 reports of domestic abuse. This year so far we have had 73 reports.”

She added that following the introduction of the Domestic Abuse Act in July 2023, a large part of what they are dealing with is new offences such as coercive and controlling behaviour, which includes emotional and financial abuse.

She also explained that the RGP’s Domestic Abuse Team have specially trained officers who act as a single point of contact to help victims with safety planning, access to counselling and practical help, as well as supporting them through the criminal justice process.

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse or know of anyone who is, you can contact us several ways, and we will do all we can to help you,” she said.

Call 200 72500 for non-emergencies, or 999 in an emergency and you can also report online at www.police.gi/report-online