Fri 11th Apr, 2025

RGP officers recognised in British Overseas Territories Women in Policing Awards

By Chronicle Staff
11th April 2025

Two officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police have been recognised in this year’s British Overseas Territories Women in Policing Awards.

Inspectors Tanya McLeod and Luis Garcia-White from the Royal Gibraltar Police were announced as the winners of the Leadership Award and the HeForShe Award respectively.

The awards ceremony, held on Thursday both online and at police headquarters across several British Overseas Territories, saw 11 individuals from various police forces receive winner and runner-up awards across a range of categories. These included officers and police support staff from the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Bermuda Police Service, Royal Falkland Islands Police, Royal Gibraltar Police, Royal St Helena Police Service, Royal Cayman Islands Police and the Sovereign Base Areas Police in Cyprus.

The awards followed a nomination and selection process overseen by an independent policing coordination committee supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

Award categories included the Outstanding Contribution Police Staff Award, Outstanding Contribution Police Officer Award, Leadership Award, Inspirational Woman Award, HeForShe Award, and Leader of the Future Award.

Citations for each winner and runner-up were read out by senior officers from the respective territories.

In Gibraltar, the certificates and trophies were presented by the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Head of Operations, Superintendent Paul Chipolina, in the presence of Assistant Commissioner Cathal Yeats and colleagues from the Royal Gibraltar Police.

