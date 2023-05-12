Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 12th May, 2023

Local News

RGP officers reflect on ‘once in a lifetime’ experience policing King Charles III’s coronation

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2023

Two Royal Gibraltar Police officers were involved in one of the UK’s biggest policing operations during the coronation of King Charles III last Saturday.

Thousands of people arrived in London for the big event and the RGP officers were part of a record deployment of more than 29,000 police officers from across the UK, the Crown Dependencies and British Overseas Territories, a spokesman for the RGP said.

Among those helping to keep the capital safe during this iconic moment in history were two Royal Gibraltar Police Officers, namely Mike Heap and Nathan Bamber-Gates.

Dressed in their traditional police tunics, the officers were stationed in Parliament Square from 9am to 3pm for the event – and were even spotted on TV as the members of the Royal Family drove past.

Mr Heap, 34, who has been in the RGP for seven years and is a self-confessed Royal fan.

“It was an amazing experience,” he said.

“One of the highlights was being so close to, and, being part of the ceremony itself, standing proud in our tunics and guarding the line so to speak, where the King and the Parade were travelling.”

“We also worked with a number of officers from forces around the UK and the British Overseas Territories, which I wouldn’t have the opportunity to do normally.”

“I felt immensely proud and honoured to represent the RGP and the people of Gibraltar, who might not have been able to make it that day.”

“I felt very privileged to wear my tunic and custodian helmet with its Gibraltar flag, whilst stood guard in Parliament Square.”

Mr Bamber-Gates added it was an early start on the day, with both officers up at 5am ahead of their deployment, which saw them soaked by the rain.

Mr Bamber-Gates, 26, who has been an RGP officer for four years, said: “It was extremely busy, there were a lot of people – a completely different experience to Gibraltar.”

“It was a once in a lifetime opportunity and I’m grateful for being given the chance to go.”

“The highlight of the day was definitely being able to see the King drive past me in the carriage."

