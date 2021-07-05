Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP Officers train to stay safe

By Chronicle Staff
5th July 2021

A number of specially trained Royal Gibraltar Police officers have completed a refresher course on how to safely detain and restrain persons who are resisting arrest.

As qualified Personal Safety Trainers, the seven officers have to complete a minimum of 60 hours of training a year to keep their licence.

The specialist training is being run by the RGP’s Sergeant Paul Chiara and follows the UK College of Policing’s guidelines on the use of force.

The course included baton tactics, using handcuffs, how to escort prisoners to custody and how to de-escalate potentially violent situations.

“This training is increasingly important for our officers,” said PS Chiara, who has trained officers in the use of force since 2010.

“We need this training in order to deal with members of the public when they are resisting arrest and whenever it is not possible to de-escalate a tense situation.”

“Using force is always a last resort – but it’s all about keeping officers and the public safe.”

“This is a good opportunity to fine tune the officers’ skills so that they can pass them on to their fellow officers.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltarian man dies in Ghana while volunteering for charity

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Sports

Andalusian hockey selections cancels visit to Gibraltar at last minute

Sun 4th Jul, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

Mon 5th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar backs plan for global minimum corporate tax of 15%

Fri 2nd Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
British Forces Gibraltar raise £1042 for Royal Air Force Association

5th July 2021

Local News
100 mile cycle around the Rock raises £1,177 for RAF benevolent fund

5th July 2021

Local News
Back in the driving seat at Transport, Balban mulls plan to slow down traffic

5th July 2021

Local News
Dr Cassaglia awarded costs in bullying case appeal

5th July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021