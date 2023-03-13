Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Mar, 2023

RGP officers trained on interacting with people with dementia

By Chronicle Staff
13th March 2023

Police officers were given training on how to interact with people who have dementia by
Daphne Alcantara, Chairperson of the Gibraltar and Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society, when she recently spoke to the RGP’s Training School.

Mrs Alcantara has visited a number of Government departments over the past few months with the aim of making them more Dementia-friendly.

In the coming weeks, Mrs Alcantara will speak to all RGP officers on their Training Days, a spokesperson for the RGP said.

For more information visit www.dementiafriends.gi

