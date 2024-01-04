Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Jan, 2024

RGP presents Staff Awards

By Chronicle Staff
4th January 2024

In a short ceremony at New Mole House Police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger presented the RGP’s annual staff awards.

The Gavin Clinton Constable of the Year Award was presented to DC181 Jeremy Wyatt whilst the Support Staff Employee of the Year Award was presented to Joanna Fiol.

“It is no secret that the Royal Gibraltar Police is faced with numerous difficulties at the moment so I was delighted to see so many members of staff, both uniformed officers and support staff, being strongly recommended for these awards,” Commissioner Richard Ullger said.

“The various nominations submitted by line managers and peers alike confirmed that we have some very committed and hard-working individuals in our team.”

“From such a strong field, it was very difficult to choose these two winning recipients who have both displayed extraordinary levels of dedication and a commitment to excellence.”

“On behalf of the Command Team, I am delighted to recognise the outstanding contribution they have made to the work being undertaken by the Royal Gibraltar Police.”

