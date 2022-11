The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Response Team1 raised £1000 for the Prostate Cancer Support Group and GibSams over the month of November.

The team grew their beards and moustaches in a bid to raise awareness for prostate cancer in the annual ‘Movember’ campaign.

Ayoub the barber shaved off their moustaches as they started night shift on Monday, marked the end of the campaign with the team raising twice their original target.