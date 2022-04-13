Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 13th Apr, 2022

RGP recruit takes up charity challenge this weekend

By Chronicle Staff
13th April 2022

A new recruit for the Royal Gibraltar Police will complete several physical challenges this Saturday in memory of his mother who passed away from cancer last year.

Floyd Swift, 29, plans to cycle around the Rock and then run around the Rock, before finishing with the Mediterranean Steps and a swim across Eastern Beach, all in three hours.

The dad-of-one hopes the mini triathlon will raise several hundred pounds and awareness for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.
Mr Swift was born in Mansfield, Nottingham, but raised in both Gibraltar and the UK.

“I’m doing this in memory of my mum Rose Brashier (Porro) who died a year ago this Saturday,” he said.

“But also for a lot of my friends and other family members who have had cancer too.”

“This is my way of giving something back locally.”

Mr Swift said his friends and colleagues are going to join him for the challenge which starts at Portland House at 8.30am.

He then plans to start the Med Steps at 10.30am, and is inviting members of the public to join him on this.

Since his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer several years ago, Mr Swift has completed several marathons, triathlons, half marathons and endurance events to raise awareness and funds for various cancer charities.

“I have seen what cancer is capable of doing and what it can do to families,” Mr Swift said.

“Luckily, treatment for cancer and survival rates are improving each year thanks to the help of charities like Cancer Relief Gibraltar and those who donate generously.”

To sponsor Mr Swift visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/floyd-swift5

