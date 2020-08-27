Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Aug, 2020

RGP seeks to identify jet ski rider

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
27th August 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine Section is trying to establish the identity of a jet ski rider who was reported to have entered a restricted area in Rosia Bay on Wednesday afternoon.

An observer onshore reported the incident after seeing the jet ski enter the area.

The Royal Gibraltar Police reminded boat users to stay outside the bathing area and to be considerate towards bathers as part of Operation Safe Seas.

This comes as a 30-year old man was arrested this week for not having insurance papers for his jet ski.

The RGP tweeted about the incident and said: “A 30-year old male was arrested yesterday for no insurance (jet ski) and other offences after previously being reported for entering a bathing area and dangerous navigation. His Red Book has been suspended for [six] months by the @GibraltarPort and he remains on police bail. #OpSafeSeas.”

