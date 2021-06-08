Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP seize over 120 litres of fuel

By Chronicle Staff
8th June 2021

Over 120 litres of fuel stored in plastic canisters were seized by the Royal Gibraltar Police during two separate incidents over the weekend. 

In the first incident, officers stopped two vehicles at around 10pm on Friday night on Waterport Road and located five canisters containing 44 litres of fuel. 

The two vehicles, one Spanish and one Gibraltarian, were seized together with the fuel. 
A 34-year-old Spaniard was arrested on suspicion of carrying dangerous goods by road in relation to this incident and an investigation was launched. 

In a second incident on Saturday, a member of the public reported that someone was storing full containers on a residential roof top in the centre of town. 
Four fuel containers, which contained over 80 litres of fuel, were seized and officers from the uniformed Response Teams are now investigating who put them there. 
“Fuel containers like this are taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers,” a spokesman for the RGP said.
“We are thankful to the member of the public who alerted us to the fuel containers stored on a town centre roof top.”
“As well as hindering organised crime in the drug trafficking trade, we’ve also removed the risk of fire or explosion in a residential area.”
Anyone who spots a large quantity of the plastic containers is encouraged to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199. 
“This information can be provided anonymously and there is no need to give your personal details,” the RGP said. 

Most Read

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rental register precursor for e-Services roll-out, Isola says

Mon 7th Jun, 2021

Local News

HMS Queen Elizabeth sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment, signalling UK’s global intentions

Mon 31st May, 2021

Local News

Govt advises caution as Delta Covid variant detected locally

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Local News

Travel soars with passenger rates tripling and hotel bookings ‘unprecedented’

Sat 29th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
After a year's delay, Edinburgh flight arrives

8th June 2021

Local News
Prior Park wins Online Britannica Quiz

8th June 2021

Local News
Chenille Brown wins top prize at Gibraltar International Dance Festival

8th June 2021

Local News
Cross-border association suggests separate channels for passport stamps

8th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021