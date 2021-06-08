RGP seize over 120 litres of fuel

Over 120 litres of fuel stored in plastic canisters were seized by the Royal Gibraltar Police during two separate incidents over the weekend.

In the first incident, officers stopped two vehicles at around 10pm on Friday night on Waterport Road and located five canisters containing 44 litres of fuel.

The two vehicles, one Spanish and one Gibraltarian, were seized together with the fuel.

A 34-year-old Spaniard was arrested on suspicion of carrying dangerous goods by road in relation to this incident and an investigation was launched.

In a second incident on Saturday, a member of the public reported that someone was storing full containers on a residential roof top in the centre of town.

Four fuel containers, which contained over 80 litres of fuel, were seized and officers from the uniformed Response Teams are now investigating who put them there.

“Fuel containers like this are taken out to sea on small RHIBs operating from Gibraltar’s beaches for the purpose of refuelling the larger RHIBs used by drug traffickers,” a spokesman for the RGP said.

“We are thankful to the member of the public who alerted us to the fuel containers stored on a town centre roof top.”

“As well as hindering organised crime in the drug trafficking trade, we’ve also removed the risk of fire or explosion in a residential area.”

Anyone who spots a large quantity of the plastic containers is encouraged to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service on 200 79507. In an emergency, call 199.

“This information can be provided anonymously and there is no need to give your personal details,” the RGP said.