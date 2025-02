The RGP has recovered a stolen RockRider bicycle taken from Watergardens and is holding it at New Mole House, urging the owner to come forward, while a 42-year-old Spanish man has been arrested on suspicion of theft.

If it’s yours, contact the RGP Control Room on 200 72500 or contact them online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard

The arrested man remains in police custody whilst an investigation is ongoing.