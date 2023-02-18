Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

RGP teaches children the ABCs of detective work

By Chronicle Staff
18th February 2023

PC Steve Peach of the RGP visited St Anne’s Upper Primary School and led the Year 3 children through their very own investigation.

Mr Bones, a skeleton, had gone missing and the officer showed the young detectives how to keep the ‘crime scene’ sterile and preserve the all-important ‘evidence’.

Afterwards, the children fanned out with magnifying glasses to look for clues, such as footprints, fingerprints and strands of hair until they discovered a rope hanging out a window and an outline of a ‘minion’ on the ground.

Taking in all the clues, the children concluded that Mr Bones had been taken by the minion and, having correctly worked it out, the skeleton was recovered.

Staff at St Anne’s said that “It really got all the pupils engaged and it was all they could talk about all day.”

