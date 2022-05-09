Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP to adopt ‘zero tolerance’ to parking infractions at Europa Point Stadium

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police has reminded motorists that parking at the pedestrianised area next to Europa Point Stadium is prohibited - and warned it will soon adopt a “zero tolerance” approach.

It follows reports that vehicles are ignoring the ‘no entry’ signs in the area.

This week RGP officers will team up with Parking Management Officials (PMOs) to raise awareness of the problem.

In addition, more signage has been added to the area with officers from both organisations patrolling the area more regularly.

But that will be followed with tough enforcement of the rules.

An RGP spokesman, said: “It has come to our notice that a number of public and private vehicles are contravening traffic signs and entering the pedestrianised area to park.”

“So this week we will be in the area reminding motorists that they cannot park their vehicles at this location.”

“New signage has been placed in the area and we are working closely with PMOs to raise awareness of the problem this week.”

“But as of next week, we will adopt a zero-tolerance approach and those vehicles which do not hold a valid permit to enter the pedestrianised area will be fined and removed by tow-truck from the area.”

The spokesman added that the PMOs will be the lead agency dealing with the enforcement and are being supported by the RGP.

If members of the public wish to report any illegal parking in the area, they are advised to contact the PMOs on 56748000.

Most Read

Brexit

Cross-Frontier Group urges negotiators to ‘rise to the occasion’ and seal treaty

Mon 9th May, 2022

Local News

Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

Sun 8th May, 2022

Local News

RGP investigates after 13 fire extinguishers emptied in car park

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

New pedestrian initiative announced for Prince Edward’s Road

Fri 6th May, 2022

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt and Unite defuse tourism row with promise of dialogue

9th May 2022

Local News
Clubhouse marks Mental Health Awareness Week with focus on loneliness

9th May 2022

Local News
Local team delivering aid to Ukraine raises £70,000

8th May 2022

Local News
Govt urges GGCA to rethink DSS industrial action

6th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022