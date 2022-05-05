Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP to hold charity van pull tomorrow

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2022

A team of Royal Gibraltar Police officers will be towing a police van 3.5km around Gibraltar’s streets on Saturday morning in aid of charity.

The event will see eight new recruits pull the van from Casemates Square at 10.30am before returning approximately an hour and a half later.

The fundraiser forms part of the RGP’s annual Family Fun Day, which is being organised by the force’s trainee officers.

An RGP spokesman, said: “It’s all for a good cause with all funds being donated to the EV Foundation – a Gibraltar based charity that helps families on both sides of the border, whose household income is insufficient to afford basic necessities.”

“There will be four officers shaking buckets and collecting donations from members of the public along the route. But please be aware, there may be some delays on these roads while the event is happening.”

The event will see officers pull the van from Casemates, down Main Street, through Cathedral Square, south on Line Wall Road to Trafalgar Roundabout, down Ragged Staff Gates and then back along Queensway to Casemates.

For more information on the Family Fun Day visit, which runs from 11am to 4pm in Casemates Square visit: www.police.gi/news

Most Read

Local News

With a Gibraltarian sponsor, HMS Cutlass is commissioned into Gibraltar Squadron

Thu 5th May, 2022

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London next week amid continued uncertainty and calls for clarity

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

Catalan Bay cottage refurbishment plans filed

Thu 5th May, 2022

Local News

Out of the spotlight, tension over submarine visits

Sat 23rd Apr, 2022

Local News

Nurses end industrial action at GHA, but tension flares at DSS

Thu 5th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltarian collaborative project in La Linea gallery tonight

6th May 2022

Local News
Jose Netto donates valuable collection of Gibraltar books to University

6th May 2022

Local News
Chef Nico Fitzgerald gives GCSE students a kitchen demo

6th May 2022

Local News
Emaciated eagle rescued from macaque attack

5th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022