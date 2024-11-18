RGP to showcase career opportunities at careers fair

A number of the RGP officers will be at a careers fair later this month to answer questions and assist anyone interested in joining the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The free event runs from 3.30pm to 8pm on Thursday, November 28 at the MUGA Bayside Sports Complex – and is open to the public.

Officers from the RGP’s Women in Policing Team, Roads Policing Unit and the Training Team will be on hand to answer any questions about a career in the force.

Organised by the Government, the fair is also open from 9am to 3.30pm specifically for Year 9 pupils.

“The RGP’s next recruitment drive is likely to start at the beginning of the New Year, so this is a good opportunity to come and speak to our officers face to face,” said a statement from the RGP.

For more information, email the organisers directly on careersfair@gibraltar.gov.gi or visit www.police.gi/information/career-opportunities