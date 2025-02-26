Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP urges caution in public debate on sexual offenders, says specialist policing tackles risk

Detective Inspector Cavallo Soane. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
25th February 2025

Behind the scenes, officers at the RGP’s Public Protection Unit continuously monitor sex offenders and work to ensure public safety. But against the backdrop of recent online discourse on this delicate subject, specialist officers are increasingly concerned that victims could be deterred from coming forward in future, or that pending trials could be negatively impacted....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Beware of bus pass scam

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Local News

Border returns to uneasy normality after passport stamps unilaterally introduced, albeit briefly

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Local News

IPA holds first Western Europe meeting in Gibraltar

Mon 24th Feb, 2025

Local News

RGP cracks down on speeding and tunnel violations

Tue 25th Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Stella Bosano scoops top prize in Young Art Competition

25th February 2025

Opinion & Analysis
#RichardsRendezvous Sink or swim?

25th February 2025

Local News
Govt and Opposition clash over monitoring of sex offenders

25th February 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Border woes put spotlight on treaty talks in troubled times

25th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025