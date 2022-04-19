Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th April 2022

The Royal Gibraltar Police patrol boat Sir Adrian Johns has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for 1.2m euros, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Monday. Confirmation of the sale came as the vessel was loaded on to the yacht carrier Eemslift Hendrika, operated by Amasus Shipping, for transportation to its new owner. The Government did...

