RGP vessel Sir Adrian Johns sold for 1.2m euros
The Royal Gibraltar Police patrol boat Sir Adrian Johns has been sold to an undisclosed buyer for 1.2m euros, the Gibraltar Government confirmed on Monday. Confirmation of the sale came as the vessel was loaded on to the yacht carrier Eemslift Hendrika, operated by Amasus Shipping, for transportation to its new owner. The Government did...
