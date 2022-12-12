Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

RGP warns of fraud targeting local shops with losses over £100,000

PC Joe Given, Economic Crime Unit. 

By Gabriella Peralta
12th December 2022

UK gangs are flying to Gibraltar in a bid to con Main Street shopkeepers out of thousands of pounds worth of goods, the Royal Gibraltar Police has warned in its newest campaign 'Operation Stratos'. Over the past two years this type of card fraud has seen over £100,000 worth of items stolen from local shops. The...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Police deploy pepper spray during two altercations involving HMS Albion personnel

Mon 5th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA disappointed at negative social media comments towards GP

Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Helmets and speed limits for e-scooters under draft legislation published by Govt

Thu 8th Dec, 2022

Local News

Curfew order for teens in violent incident that shocked community

Wed 7th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Christmas wonderland in Believe II show

12th December 2022

Local News
In ‘no deal’ scenario, new EU system will bring tech-driven change to border

12th December 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Henry and Denny in Madrid in the 70s, and the songs that shaped their lives

10th December 2022

Local News
Bill seeks to amend legislation to allow prosecution of sexual offences committed outside Gibraltar

9th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022