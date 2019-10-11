Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Oct, 2019

RGP warns over new phishing scam

By Chronicle Staff
11th October 2019

The Royal Gibraltar Police has warned the public to be wary of a phishing email being circulated in the name of HM Revenue and Customs UK.

This is a scam utilised by cyber delinquents to trick unsuspecting victims, the RGP said yesterday.

“Despite the wording and appearance, this is not an official email and we advise anyone receiving these messages not to click on the link provided, as this will allow the scammers to perpetrate their illegal endeavour,” a police statement read.

A giveaway of its fraudulent intent is the sender’s e-mail address.

The RGP’s ongoing generic advice is that members of the public should not respond to emails or text messages from persons they are unacquainted with, particularly when these include unknown hyperlinks or originate from locations in which they have no families, friends or business relationships.

