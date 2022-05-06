RGP warns public after spate of motorbike thefts

Police are advising the public to be extra vigilant following a number of motorcycle and motorcycle helmet thefts.

It comes after four helmets and three motorcycles were stolen over the past week.

Last weekend, Response Team officers arrested five males for several offences, including Tampering with Vehicles and Taking a Conveyance.

Now officers are asking the public to help them by reporting any persons seen acting suspiciously around vehicles.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “It’s important to make sure that any valuables are removed from motorcycles and vehicles overnight and that top boxes are secure and locked.”

“You can also help reduce the chance of your motorcycle being stolen or broken into by making sure the steering lock is on, applying a lock to the wheel and parking it in a well lit area.”

“Marking helmets will also make them less attractive to steal, as well as helping us to identify and return stolen property.”

“We would ask that if anyone spots anyone acting suspiciously around a motorcycle or vehicle, to contact our Control Room and speak to one of our officers.”

In recent weeks, officers have been targeting hot spots to identify, disrupt and arrest offenders.

To contact the Control Room call 200 72500 for non-emergencies, 199 for emergencies or report online at www.police.gi/report-online