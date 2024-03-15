Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Local News

RGP welcomes 16 new officers in Passing Out Parade

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
15th March 2024

The RGP welcomed 16 new officers during a Passing Out Parade on Thursday morning, with Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger highlighting how the recruits would be a welcome boost for a force that has been operating at 30 officers below where it should be. In welcoming the recruits, Mr Ullger expressed regret that there was...

