RGP welcomes 16 new officers in Passing Out Parade
The RGP welcomed 16 new officers during a Passing Out Parade on Thursday morning, with Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger highlighting how the recruits would be a welcome boost for a force that has been operating at 30 officers below where it should be. In welcoming the recruits, Mr Ullger expressed regret that there was...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here