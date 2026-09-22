RICC golf day raises more than £23,000, taking total past £100,000

More than £23,000 was raised for Research into Childhood Cancer at this year’s annual charity golf day, taking the total generated by the event over the years to more than £100,000.

The event was held at La Hacienda Links Golf Resort on September 2 and brought together members of Gibraltar’s business community for a day of golf and fundraising.

RICC supports research projects at the Institute of Child Health, based at Great Ormond Street Hospital and University College London, with funds helping work aimed at improving the understanding and treatment of childhood cancers.

Before this year’s event, the golf day had raised more than £83,000, with the latest fundraising pushing the overall figure beyond £100,000.

PwC won the competition, with Gibraltar International Bank finishing as runners-up.

Players also took part in a Beat the Pro challenge with professional golfer Mitchel Bynert, while further funds were raised through a raffle and charity auction after play.

Organisers said the £100,000 milestone reflected the continued support the event had received over the years.

They said: “The support the golf day continues to receive is incredible. To have raised more than £23,000 this year and to see the total now pass £100,000 is something everyone involved should be very proud of.”

“The money raised goes directly towards important childhood cancer research, and that is ultimately what makes the continued support of our players, sponsors and wider community so valuable.”

Organisers thanked principal sponsors BMI, TSN Law and Capurro Group for their support.

They also thanked Xapo Bank, Pragmatic Solutions, Game On, One Eden and WSRM, together with GibMaroc, Restsso, Stagnetto Ltd and Anglo Hispano for their support and raffle and auction donations.

Mr Bynert was thanked for supporting the Beat the Pro challenge, La Hacienda Links Golf Resort for hosting the event and Sal Verde for providing the catering.

Organisers also thanked those who had supported the golf day in previous years and contributed to its fundraising for childhood cancer research.

Further information about RICC, its work and the projects it supports is available by emailing ricc.gib@gmail.com.