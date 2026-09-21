Gibraltar Photographic Society’s annual exhibition opens today

The annual competitive exhibition of the Gibraltar Photographic Society will officially open today at 7pm at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, with the opening ceremony being conducted by the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos.

The exhibition will open to the public from Tuesday, September 22 and will remain open until October 5.

Opening hours are weekdays from 10am to 6pm and Saturdays from 11am to 1pm.

The exhibition consists of four sections covering digital, monochrome prints, colour prints and beginners’ prints. The digital, monochrome and colour print sections are open to all members.

The digital section will be displayed on a monitor.

Also on display will be an exhibition of photographs by users of St Bernadette’s Resource Centre from their recent project, ‘Gibraltar through their eyes’.

This year’s adjudicator is Tony Oliver ARPS CPAGB BPE5* of the Southern Counties Photographic Federation of the UK.

Oliver retired from a 31-year career in the Fire Service in 2004 and immediately immersed himself in photography as a serious hobby.

He joined Salisbury Photography Club that same year and has remained a member ever since. He has served as club chairman and has held the post of competition secretary for many years.

He has been a photographic judge for more than 15 years and continues to visit local clubs for their internal competitions, as well as judging regional Federation and national events.

As a past president of the Southern Counties Photographic Federation, he was closely involved with club photography at a broad level and remains active as a member of the SCPF judging advisory team.

His photography is eclectic, with Oliver trying different subject genres with equal enthusiasm. His main passion has been landscapes, while he has also developed an increasing enjoyment of the unpredictability of street photography.

Alongside his own work, he has enjoyed helping others develop their photographic style.

Oliver has attained photographic distinctions for his work, with more than 350 acceptances in national and international exhibitions. His work has also been published and exhibited at various events, including the British Life Photography Awards.