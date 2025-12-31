Richard's Rendezvous All unwrapped

Many will say it will be much more of the same – 2025 has ended and a new one is about to dawn on us. Yes, Christmas wrapping paper strewn all over the lounge (by now picked up and disposed of, I would hope), with the odd present still in its colourful packaging under the Christmas Tree meant for the family member who was not able to make it for whatever reason. And as time waits for no one, yes, 2026 has almost begun. But, as some not very hopeful sceptic advocates maintain, nothing much will change. There are the usual individuals and new ones, who will go for the usual New Year ritual of those, rarely successful, resolutions, so many of which are just never achieved and don’t make it. You will hear about many planned, well-thought-out intentions like, ‘I am going to stop smoking or drinking so much’, ‘I am going to stop eating chocolate and I definitely want to lose weight’, or something silly like, ‘I have to stop swearing and this time I will do it, you’ll see’. And I always say you can stop or start doing something on any day of the year and not have to wait for the beginning of a year to do what you are so adamant about getting done, just because it’s the expected date to do it and get started on. Remember, you have to be full-on about it with 100% conviction throughout with no half-hearted measures as you go. If you are not serious about what to you aspire to, you will not be successful and that so-called New Year ‘resolution’ will not be resolved and therefore remain unaccomplished.

I would suggest we concentrate on what should be our wishes, hopes and aspirations for 2026. For us, here on the Rock, that life pretty much continues as is. We seem to generally, be doing ok with no unemployment to speak of. There really seems to be not much missing in most households. Judging by the amount being spent in a couple of hours recently on personalised car registration plates - hardly a must, but with spare money to spend - not to mention holidays to faraway places and general day-to-day living, I think there’s no real room for complaint. Of course we do have those who are finding it difficult - as there are in any other country - to feed and clothe themselves, and others who are also homeless. These are individuals who are in serious need of help. But here, thank goodness, they are in a minority. But again, this is where we excel once more. This New Year we have to be thankful for the many charities doing fine work helping those underprivileged and in need of care in one form or another. I’m sure they will do well judging by the splendid work they carry out in their respective charities.

A big one coming our way is the much talked about Treaty. When it’s all well read and all the Ts are clearly crossed and the Is are firmly dotted, I’m sure the ball or balls will really start rolling and put in motion so that communities and businesses on both sides of the border can benefit from the planned intentions of this, so much talked about and impatiently awaited Treaty.

Moving out into the wider world, wouldn’t it be great if those countries around the globe in conflict in one way or another were granted a miracle (because I don’t see it happening any other way), and peace prevailed amongst them. But because the world, as you may have noticed, is full of human beings – which includes you and me – with all their frailties, that is to say, weaknesses, shortcomings, imperfections and, in so many cases, unwillingness to see and accept the other man’s point of view – because of this human being thing that’s within us all. Then, I’m afraid all we can do is enjoy the words and sentiments in the John Lennon classic, Imagine. That is all we can do. Imagine if this was like this and that was like the other. Unfortunately I don’t think there’s much hope of that as each side stands firmly in what, in their opinion, is a justified position to hold. Like the song says, just imagine, that’s all, and we can all wear that sceptic cap the individual or individuals I mentioned at the start of this article don, not expecting any change whatsoever in the next 12 months, perhaps even continue to go on a downward decline, as he or she may well predict. Well, there’s no harm in hoping for the best, being positive and willing better things to come for us here and for every single being around the world. There it is, one’s hopes for better things, over there waiting on the horizon.

In the meantime, waiting patiently, are the observations. So here they come...wishes for me, instead of resolutions: Campion Park has at least one touch of Christmas with the crocheted Christmas tree. But it would be nice to see more of a yuletide theme. That is certainly more than needed in the much larger Commonwealth Park. Let’s see a living Christmas more clearly and vibrantly in our parks in 2026... Ho, Ho, Ho. A welcomed Christmas present for our city walls, getting a good clean...and I end with this request I made quite a few articles back, and wonder if it’s being dealt with. Are our UK-born RGP officers being taught a little Spanish, as UK footballers are, when they move to a European team? If tuition is not offered by the force itself, maybe they themselves can choose to attend the Gibraltar College or private classes and learn what is a very useful language to know. I raise this now because, once again, I witnessed a couple of Spanish visitors struggling to draw some information out of a RGP officer who clearly wasn’t coping with what was probably a simple question put to him by these visitors... So what now, do I wish you a super great 2026? Ok, as I’m feeling generous, I will. Have a great one!