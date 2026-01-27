RICHARD’S RENDEZVOUS Are we doing alright?

Well yes, I think so, it’s been now almost a hundred offerings of this type of article in our daily (Monday to Friday now), Gibraltar Chronicle.

So we kick off on a brand new year and looking back, flicking through some of those past editions of this column, it’s a little difficult to pick out just a few to highlight, but as we are just entering this new set of 12 months in our lives and of course Gibraltar’s emancipation, with what some may call unknowns lurking in the shadows, it has to be said we can be proud of how we’ve developed over time and especially over the last few years.

In our private lives there will have been happy moments for some and not so happy ones for others: that is the ‘way of the world’, as is often said and life as it is.

Our identity and culture quickly spring to mind: Llanito or Yanito?

The spelling doesn’t matter, the subject has increasingly been at the forefront of many individuals’ minds and promoting that side of our identity has played a big part over many months and long may it continue, with our youngsters in particular being encouraged to learn more of the importance to have Spanish language in their vocabulary and about our past, who we are and how our ancestors came to be here arriving on this rock, a speck of land jutting out this most south western part of Europe and into the Mediterranean sea.

Also very much at the forefront of events have been our visual arts and performances of every kind. More and more youngsters – and the not so young - taking up painting, sculpture, photography, drama, writing, poetry, singing and composing and so much more, and how can we not mention sport.

There’s boxing, cycling, women’s football as well as all as the other well established ones and even joining European Championships.

It’s all been an explosion of all those activities and more.

Some of us are bravely venturing out into the unknown when deciding to take one giant leap in their subject, whether academic or in performance, to promote their talents abroad.

That dreaded subject of local politics is never too very far away from our day-to-day existence and we get more than enough of that.

Is the incumbent party doing well and is he or she a good politician? We’re never happy, whoever is holding the baton conducting that hard-to-grasp topic or subject matter forever constantly under discussion and fervently argued about, no matter how small. Complaints about what is missing and needs to be done are always on someone’s lips.

This is the case the world over and not unique to Gibraltar, as many seem to think.

The GHA, housing, jobs and more are forever ‘popular’ (for want of a better word) subjects with more and more demands being made and addressed where possible.

Not easy, is it? And if you’re in the driving seat, if you choose to be a politician, the buck stops there at your desk. So are you up for it? You decide.

The green, green grass of our land – or lack of it – is always a popular one to moan and groan about and, of course, with it come those environment and climate change topics that have been everyone’s increasing concerns around the globe for some time now.

Charities are on the up. How many do we have? Well over a hundred I would say.

Increasing all the time and 2026 will be no different, I guess. And all seem to be doing well in their endeavours to assist where most needed.

Dog fouling is still not entirely wiped out. The picking up has improved. It is better, but still not entirely got rid of. It’s not surprising with so many pet lovers on the Rock.

How many hairdressing and beauty salons, beauty, manicure and pedicure places, do we have? Oh my goodness.

The thing is, despite the abundance, not many - if any - are closing down! Good for them.

We have cafeterias, bars and restaurants also on the up. Can they all survive?

That is one issue that gets me thinking and let’s see if 2026 makes all business owners happy and prosperous.

I often wonder, do potential entrepreneurs do their research properly, especially those that are part of large franchises? They should know how to deal with it all.

So how come some remain pretty much in the dark, not seeming to be doing much business as you walk past and look in on a daily basis? I don’t get it, but then, I am no businessman.

Yes, I’ve heard about market forces and supply and demand and all the rest of it, but would it not help the tenant a little whilst at the same time show good faith and a little kindness if the landlord charged for example, £4,600 a month instead of £5,000 or 5,500? Wouldn’t that help to keep businesses open, surviving and making Main Street shops and stores look busier, as they’re are meant to be?

And whilst still on this subject of setting up shops and stores, is there a possibility of 2026 seeing the return of a proper, and smartly set up, street market as in so many other places abound?

Ok, don’t worry too much about my suggestions. There will be enough going on over time in the coming weeks and months.

Potential court cases and, of course, our wonderful – we sincerely and hopefully hope – treaty regarding our future with Europe and very especially our neighbours close by.

My observations I think, are pretty much contained in my article this fortnight as they have been since I began writing Richard’s Rendezvous and 2026 will be no different: scribbles in my note book and loose pages is where most of it comes from. This time I won’t waste an observation on politics. I don’t need to, because it’s never out of sight and always within earshot.

Culture: here too, it’s happening everywhere, all the time and those at Gibraltar Cultural Services working to set up events, whether directors, workers behind the scenes or performers of every shape, size and genre, are forever out there prominent in our community.

Charities: and there are so many of them. They have overwhelmed us, it has to be said, but always for a good cause.

School Kids: let’s remind them not to lose our unique identity. How’s your Spanish speaking, or Yanito, coming along? Improve it this term and during the ones to follow, ok?