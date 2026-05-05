Richard’s Rendezvous HAPPY 100th RR

Yes, I began writing these articles fortnightly for the Gibraltar Chronicle just about four years ago. I took the title from the programme I first started with when I began as a part time presenter on Radio Gibraltar, in 1972.

Much water has passed under the bridge since then.

Also the theme or flair of my articles generally, has also followed somewhat my City Talk and Talk About Town GBC television series. Mainly about what’s happening around us in Gibraltar and taking in 'observations’, yes, those which I indeed observe as I walk around our town.

Sometimes noticing what needs maintaining, to my mind, more often than is done (many individuals notice how everything looks fabulous when first built or installed) and then, as I too have noticed, 18 months or just a couple of years later, wear and tear creeps in and nothing much is done about it.

I have noticed however, we do try and it seems to be getting a little better of late.

I have always wondered why there isn’t a small team of workmen just dedicated to looking out for imperfections for things that need seeing to, whether fixing or just needing a lick of paint – not rocket science – words I’ve used many times before.

So, looking back and just perusing over the 100 articles and observations, I have picked out the odd bits and give them a mention.

There has been very much to try and keep track of, to say the least.

Gibraltar has become much busier with more businesses springing up, more offices opening and therefore requiring office space for the many gaming, insurance and finance-related companies and others setting up on the Rock.

That has obviously meant more construction sites wherever a plot of land can be made available, making a lot of noise and creating dust clouds and all sorts, not to mention the fully loaded HGVs - heavy goods vehicles (and not so heavy ones) chugging along our overused roads, giving them a real beating.

We see the ongoing building of private and government housing on the increase too. Homes needed for many of the employees of those companies coming here – although many commuting from across the border – and housing for our young couples and their families as we become more affluent and can afford to move out of our childhood homes.

There have also been articles about the continuing increase in the holiday trend choosing faraway exotic places, not just for honeymoons but for the yearly holiday also – plus other little trips once or twice more during the year.

Cruises continue to be popular also.

I’ve written about the avalanche of cafeterias and restaurants opening around the place and let’s not forget hairdressing and beauty salons appearing all over the place around town.

On the entertainment scene, there’s been a lot to write about with our Gibraltar Cultural Services, GAMPA and other groupings constantly on the go producing lots of stuff mentioned in those Richard Rendezvous articles.

Practicing a sport on the Rock has gone sky high hasn’t it?

I’ve also written about the decline in shopping (or so they tell us) on the Main Street and surrounding areas as more and more internet users are shopping online. But surprisingly perhaps, more brand stores have been opening locally and seem to be managing just fine, and although we see stores closing in many cases, others take up the vacant premises.

More than once I have brought up the business of inconsiderate dog owners or walkers not picking up after the animals’ necessities. This has been another ongoing issue. Still today, it has its ups and downs. Most are caring and pick up, but a few insist on not doing the right thing. A few days ago there was dog poo near Marks and Spencer (on the opposite side). That was truly amazing. How can they? Thankfully that was a rare find.

On the issue of the young and the not so young: You may have read my writing about how youngsters don’t play outdoors anymore but, yes, a little on the grass in Commonwealth Park sometimes and making use of the equipment in other parks. These days their time is spent with gadgets, iPhones and the rest and not getting any exercise.

Seniors are living longer (some earlier, who are not even seniors yet), and there’s plenty to do with coffee mornings, meeting friends in clubs or cafeterias, sequence dancing, bingo, petanque, going out for walks, the John Mackintosh library, holidays and of course, looking after grandchildren.

Have we got all our buildings’ and street clocks telling the right time? I recall doing an article on some telling the wrong time or out of action. The one on the building in Casemates, at long last, is looking great and giving us the correct time but what about the St Mary the Crowned church clock? Oh dear, out of action for years.

Another topic I’ve dwelled on is having a permanent street market once a fortnight or even once a month maybe, seeing as there street markets in towns and cities almost everywhere.

There is no need to mention the Treaty as that is still very much a hot subject on everybody’s lips and still ongoing. We’re not quite there yet, close, and soon to come to fruition. Fingers crossed.

But I think getting on top of our maintenance dilemma takes the biscuit. I’ve written about this on and off for many months – including the lift and escalator problems which just don’t seem to go away. It’s a headache and affects so many citizens, young and old.

So this fortnight’s observations are not unrelated with much of the above.

There’s been a change of venue for the exercise area at the end of La Bateria: They’ve been placed in one straight line against the wall. Maybe there are plans for the open space left behind at the top end.

Beautiful flowers, but needing a scrape and a paint job down below and some of our other street planters. The ones at Casemates have had a lick of paint recently.

l see new, larger street bins have arrived with the much needed ashtrays on top. Good, especially now with extra cruise ships due and more cross-border tourists expected.

That’s how it goes this time around, see you in a fortnight.