Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

#Richard’s Rendezvous Llanito, or yanito?

By Guest Contributor
1st March 2023

School friend and, for the purposes of this subject, ‘uppermost language scholar?’ ...Yes, let’s do that. Charles Durante informs me that if you’re local, Gibraltarian as we are, you spell ‘us’ with a Y, and if you’re from, ‘abroad’ - as my radio colleague, George Du Boulay would say – from Spain in other words,...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Man jailed two years for false imprisonment

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Brexit

After Northern Ireland, Sunak urged to ‘turn his mind’ to Gibraltar

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

GSD would not agree to Savings Bank investment in new stadium

Tue 28th Feb, 2023

Local News

Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Louis Triay, KC, world’s longest-serving lawyer, dies at 94

1st March 2023

Brexit
EU delays launch of ETIAS visa travel scheme to 2024

1st March 2023

Brexit
Sunak urged to ‘turn his mind’ to Gibraltar, as Albares restates negotiators ‘very close’ to deal

1st March 2023

Features
Alex Moreno wins Young Art competition

1st March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023