Richard’s Rendezvous On the home stretch

We certainly are on the final trek to meet the big day. The date this article is published is just an extended week away from when Papa Noel pays us a visit.

Christmas Day is nigh, very nigh and Advent has arrived.

For so many, Christmas shopping and getting into the ‘preparation mood’ has already been well underway but, for those sleepy heads amongst us, halfway through December is surely the signal and time to seriously start to get a move on and swing into gear with a jolly good dose of Christmas spirit: the ambiente has certainly been evident in the last few weeks.

Not least with the Christmas street lights coming on and the festival that led to them shining brightly. Yes, it was when that magic switch was pulled to adorn the town centre, with all the Christmas images and pretty lights over you as you walk along Main Street.

That prompted the incredible performances at the popular Casemates venue, and what a show that was, original with a completely new presentation - professional al max, with the whole show running so smoothly.

It definitely was an excellent job and chapeau to all those involved. It was evident, all the hard work paid off very successfully.

But there has been a lot more that has gone motoring towards the lead-up to the big event on the 25th.

We’ve had the Convent Fair, the Gibunco Literary Festival which boosted the atmosphere somewhat during this period by planting the potential Christmas present seed in one’s brain to perhaps purchase a good book for some avid reader friend or family member, and let’s not forget Black Friday where again many Christmas purchases will have been made.

Rehearsals for the always expected popular pantomime will be well up and running, and almost ready I’m sure, by this date. By now also, Christmas work dinners at one of the many restaurants offering yuletide fare will have been enjoyed, with more to come no doubt.

The streets have been busy not least with tourists from the cruise ships and from across the way. Our Main Street has been choc-a-bloc on those very busy days.

University students are back for the break and there’s a good vibe everywhere, not least with the over 40 nationalities of students studying here (although some may leave to spend this period with their loved ones). And well done to the over 100 graduating just recently and, because of your hard work, you can enjoy your wonderful uni Christmas present, right?

More businesses are opening despite the closure of some others.

New cafeterias are on the increase as well as hair salons – I find the latter amazing. How is there room for more ‘hair, nail and beauty’ business? But there you are, and they seem to survive, good luck to them.

It’s Christmas, it’s the magic of the season! Shopping for food is certainly not missed during these days and weeks. For some – or should I say many - that Christmas table just has to be overflowing with it. Why, you may wonder.

It’s because it’s Christmas, y a la mesa no le puede falta de nada, mujer!

This time of the year is much to do about food and drink so let’s not forget the Christmas Eve dinner table.

Already much of the food shopping will have been done with trips to supermarkets here and in stores across the frontier, but some of what’s required will have been left for the last couple of days or so.

Traditionally, Christmas Eve, the day before the big day on the 25th, is a busy one for housewives and the females in the home rushing around preparing it all for the evening meal de Noche Buena.

I’m sure the male members of any abode are not twiddling their fingers either, as they have to make sure the home is well stocked up with drinks – soft and not so soft to make sure there is enough of everything from the fizzy stuff to the stronger, spirit-fuelled ones.

I’m sure we all know what we mean!

But back to the food on the table... It would be no surprise if for this special night there is sopa de mariscos to begin with. Then comes a selection of any of the following (and I know some mums and housewives go to town, really go to town), and lay it all out: cooked crab, fried and stuffed calamares, gallo or rosada (John Dory), octopus salad, almejas (Clams) in a rich sauce, prawns and other bits, leaving the table surface pretty much with every space taken up.

So because there’s no more room on the dining room table, fruit and other sweet Christmas goodies – polvorones La Antequera (in my day), Christmas cake, mince pies, the tin of Quality Street chocolates and the rest, are placed on the sideboard for later consumption, perhaps.

No doubt drinks will accompany the splendid meal and tomorrow is another day, a big day and even more food and drink and it’s the ‘opening presents day.’

Yes, it’s Christmas and it’s all to do with food, drink, unwrapping of gifts and lots of fun for yet another year, with no interruptions.

Well it’s true, you may have noticed the Christmas ambience has been up and running now for a few weeks in the streets, in the shops and bars and restaurants and in the home, decorations are normally put up at the beginning of December, although some families put them up even sooner.

By now though, every home will have the twinkly lights and colourful baubles very evident and well displayed around the home... Make sure you have a good one full of joy and celebration.

In the meantime, I’m still observing.

There’s a crocheted Christmas around the place. Very well needled.

An opening just below the American War Memorial steps – opposite the Chatham cafeterias – would be ideal as a short cut to town, exiting in Parliament Lane by more restaurants. I know this idea had been mooted in the past but it’s some sort of electricity substation or something and the idea, although a great one, can’t be done. It’s not possible – pity.

The very attractive flower cart outside the Parliament building looks really good. Wouldn’t it be nice if it could be replicated in some other spots? The flowers are fresh too, I think.

And so, on this flowery note, we end.

May you have a Very Happy one, cheers!