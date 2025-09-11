Richard’s Rendezvous September Dawn

Yes, you will have noticed. The sun is losing its strength a little as we move into autumn with winter knocking at the door, not a stone’s throw away.

As days, weeks, and months fly by, in the distance, we begin to make out those unmistakable dulcet tones of Ho! Ho! Ho! But that’s a subject for another day perhaps.

As it slowly begins to get cooler having had a good night’s sleep – you will also have noticed at night or in the early morning, the pleasant but coldish breeze coming through your windows – we start not to flick off the sheet as it gets cooler, but perhaps begin to welcome a thin blanket over you and feel nice and snug up in bed, and not so keen to get up as has been the case during the hot summer months. Regardless, get up we must, and face another day, whatever the season.

I think, for me, enjoying the four seasons is preferable to a Caribbean climate, hanging around in shorts and flip flops or sandals all day, day after day, and I know some of us would love that to be the way when it comes to choosing the preferred season.

But life has to be faced the way it comes and here it’s a Mediterranean climate that we relish. The four seasons are spring, summer, autumn and winter.

At the time of writing, it’s still quite hot but that will slowly begin to change. Make the most of it so enjoy, enjoy and enjoy, because now is the time for change and move up a gear. Summer is over and we turn a new leaf. Just like last September, but this one is a fresh one for many of us.

First on the list is the kids going back to school. It has been a staggered return but all should be in by now.

Some will still be a little anxious experiencing an important change at a young age moving to a new school, meeting other new entrants and making new friends with some.

Then the much older teenagers may be starting a job for the first time, actually going to work for a living, earning their own money. It’s a challenge. That could be an intimidating experience in their young lives.

Others will be heading off to university or returning to start their next year. That must be a daunting experience for some also, even challenging their confidence.

No more ‘dinner ready mum?’ Planchame esta blusa, anda.’ It’s now time to really put your shoulder to the wheel and begin to get on with it as we all have done when flying the nest and fending for ourselves.

I’m certain most or all will get over it and succeed as it becomes second nature in no time, and, anyway, there are many holiday breaks – even long weekends – when those abroad come back to Gib and enjoy seeing and being with family and friends.

It’s a new season and your yearly holiday abroad is over or maybe for those who prefer the cooler weather, preparing to take that break now and maybe off on a cruise. Enjoy.

There will be the odd individual who has wanted to start a business and felt now is the time when summer is over. The same may apply to those normally waiting for the new year to take on that task of a New Year resolution and are saying ‘why wait? It’s the beginning of a new season so I’ll start now and see’.

So that brings me to the change of wardrobe especially for the women. Between summer and winter they have this thing they call ‘ropa de entre tiempo’ when choosing their daily attire.

Not too summery in the spring and not to heavy during autumn until it really starts getting colder and many of us like to dress up a little during the coming weeks and months.

However, regardless of the season, at the moment it’s red and white, with maybe a little blue thrown in for good measure, for National Day. Red and white are the chosen colours for most.

On the romantic side, you may have met someone during the summer months at Chatham or elsewhere and now the time has come to make inroads and develop a newfound relationship so, if that’s you, good luck with that one.

I know as in the past, I remember my mother and some other mums would already be preparing for Christmas, looking out for suitable presents and stocking up with foodstuffs in a special corner in a cupboard somewhere.

There is no doubt there is a lot to do and think about as summer turns to autumn and winter and the end of another year gets closer. And this year in particular and October being well into autumn, coming up in a couple of weeks, how can we not mention the Treaty?

Yes, that’s the plan for the Treaty document to be printed and delivered and heavily scrutinised by all. Us here, being absolutely no exception.

Once ratified the ball really starts to roll and we’ll see what happens. Already there are reports where some say the frontier fence will come down in January. Let’s hope we will enjoy positively whatever comes. Keep your fingers crossed.

Observations are waiting to be told.

It’s around the back of the Casemates restaurants. What is generally called the tradesmen’s entrance where all the supplies of foodstuffs etc. are delivered. The gates are wide open for all passersby to `enjoy’ the sight and the place is in a state. Just because it’s a delivery area, that surely doesn’t mean it has to be kept in such a mess.

New schools have been and are being built and this one is no longer. It’s given way for yet another development in the area. The former Bayside School buildings have been flattened to the ground. Memories for many, no doubt.

It’s good to see the flower boxes on the Convent’s portal balcony back in bloom. Those flowers have been sorely missed and the boxes looked dull and very lonely. Good work.

Meanwhile, where will you be in a fortnight? I’ll be here. See you!